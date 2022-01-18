This Chinese electric car sold more in China than Tesla: Read on…

The Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is China’s most popular electric vehicle compared to the Model 3 because, according to data from China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), it is giving the compact sedan a lot of competition. Despite its small size, the small EV far outsold the Tesla Model Y in 2021.

395,451 units of the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV were sold in China in 2021. Additionally, since June 2020, the company has sold over 500,000 units, a 7 percent YoY increase. Tesla sold 320,743 electric vehicles, but this Chinese company sold more. According to the CPCA, Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV was the only vehicle to register more than 50,000 units in December 2021. The small electric hatchback sold 50,561 units in December 2021, representing a growth rate of 42.9% year over year.

A total of 187,227 BYD Qin electric cars were sold in China in 2021. In third was Tesla Model 3 with 150,890 units sold. Tesla Model Y, on the other hand, had 169,853 units shipped last year, leading the electric SUV and crossover segment. Tesla Model 3 shipped 30,102 units in December last year, while Model Y shipped 40,500 units. In comparison with the same month in 2020, Tesla Model 3 sales increased by 26.5 percent.

In spite of the fact that the Wuling Hong Guang Mini EV is a mini car and can’t really compare with the more traditional Model 3 or Model Y, its accessibility and affordability are making it popular in China, the biggest market for new energy vehicles. The joint venture between SAIC, General Motors, and Wuling sold 60,372 electric vehicles in China in 2021, another record in the country’s EV industry.