2022 Grammy Awards to take place in April, Trevor Noah to host

Washington: The Grammy Awards event has a new date and a new site after being postponed owing to an increase of COVID-19 cases fueled by the development of the Omicron variant. The 64th annual Grammy Awards will be held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The announcement was made jointly by the Recording Academy, CBS, and CMT.

The CMT Awards will be moved from its initial April 3 date to a later day in April as a result of the Grammy date adjustment. The CMT Awards will be shown on CBS for the first time this year.

The Grammys, which will be presented by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row, were earlier announced as being postponed from January 31 owing to mounting fears over the COVID-19 outbreak. The award event, which has been postponed for the second year, was initially scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Other Grammy events, such as the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares Person of the Year, and the Pre-Grammy Gala, will have additional dates and venues announced soon. The 64th Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on April 3 at 8-11:30 pm ET/5-8:30 pm PT.