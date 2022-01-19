3 more Covid-19 cases reported in Beijing with Winter Olympics approaching:

Since Monday, three more Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Beijing, China’s capital, only weeks before the Winter Olympics begin on February 4th.

According to Kyodo News, health officials have been stepping up anti-epidemic measures such as closing off sites where the three recently visited and conducting PCR tests on others who may have come into touch with the sick people.

The first local infection of the highly transmissible Omicron strain was reported in Beijing on Saturday, involving a person who had visited various malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. According to the Taipei Times, the guy had not left the city since the beginning of the year.

In recent days, the Covid-19 Omicron variety has been spotted all over China, even in important port cities like Dalian and Tianjin.

Meanwhile, China declared on Monday that it will not sell tickets to the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics to the general public.