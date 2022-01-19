Air India cancels some flights to this country

Mumbai: The national air carrier of India, Air India has suspended some flights to the USA. Air India informed passengers that it will not be able to operate the Delhi-JFK-Delhi and Mumbai-EWR-Mumbai flights, amongst others, on Wednesday.

The flights were cancelled due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services at certain airports in the US. The Federal Aviation Administrator in the USA has warned that the deployment of new 5G technology could affect sensitive airplane instrument such as altimeters and significantly hamper low-visibility operations.

Also Read: Emirates Airlines announces flight suspension

The airline said that it will operate the flight to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 on Wednesday.

#FlyAI: Due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA,we will not be able to operate the following flights of 19th Jan'22: AI101/102 DEL/JFK/DEL

AI173/174 DEL/SFO/DEL

AI127/126 DEL/ORD/DEL

AI191/144 BOM/EWR/BOM Please standby for further updates.https://t.co/Cue4oHChwx — Air India (@airindiain) January 18, 2022

Earlier Emirates Airlines based in Dubai said that it would suspend flights to nine U.S. destinations from January 19. Emirates flights to New York`s JFK, Los Angeles, and Washington DC will continue to operate. Japan’s two major airlines, All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines, said they would curtail Boeing 777 flights.