Dubai Duty Free Raffle: UAE national wins 1 million US dollar

Dubai: An UAE national has won 1 million US dollar in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Ali Al Owais, a 52-year-old based in Sharjah, had purchased his winning ticket on December 25, 2021.

Al Owais is a father of five and runs a real estate business. He had purchased four tickets in the Millennium Millionaire Series 380. Al Owais is the 12th Emirati to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Mohamad Al Salem, a 56-year-old Saudi national based in Dhahran, won a BMW X6 M50i car. This is the second time the Saudi won a car in the promotion. Saood Ahli, a 37-year-old UAE national based in Dubai, won a Mercedes Benz S500 car.Nawwaf Al Husseini, a 41-year-old Saudi national based in Dubai, won a Harley-Davidson Pan America RA 1250. Adil Sardar Nazjr, a 37-year-old Pakistani national based in Dubai, drove away in a BMW R nineT Scrambler motorbike.