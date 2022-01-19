‘Kerala witnessing Covid third wave; stick together to fight this pandemic’: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday that the state is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19. She urged the public to exercise extreme caution as the cases are rapidly increasing in the state.

‘Third-wave is totally distinct from what we experienced during the first and second waves of Covid-19. However, we should stick together to fight this pandemic’, the minister said, while addressing the media here on Wednesday. She asked people to start using N-95 masks or at least double masks for protection since Omicron can spread rapidly than other variants.

Veena George further stated that the rapid increase in Covid cases is due to the presence of Delta and Omicron variants in the state. Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant. However, it doesn’t mean that we can avoid the Omicron spread. Everybody has the moral responsibility to manage this situation, the minister said. She also pointed out that strict action would be taken against those who disseminate false information and news. There is also a lot of false information circulating on social media over Omicron spread. This need to be stopped, she added.

Meanwhile, Kerala has witnessed a huge surge in number of Covid cases, and has reported 34,199 new infections on Wednesday. The test positivity rate also continued to rose and touched 37.17%. Along with 49 new COVID deaths, the health department also reported 85 deaths that are newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised rules, taking the death tally to 51,160.