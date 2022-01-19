No more masks, Work From Home; UK Govt to lift Covid restrictions next week

London: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that most restrictions deployed to fight the latest wave of the Covid pandemic in England would be lifted from next week. People will no longer have to wear masks in closed spaces, work from home and prove vaccination to enter public spaces such as nightclubs, Johnson told the parliament, attributing the changes to the success of a mass booster jab programme.

The news comes as Covid infection levels are falling in most parts of the UK for the first time since early December. ‘Our scientists believe it is likely that the omicron wave has now peaked nationally. Because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow Plan B regulations to expire’, the Prime Minister said.