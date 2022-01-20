3 killed, 27 injured in bomb blast

Lahore: 3 people were killed and 27 others were injured in a bomb blast at a crowded market in Lahore, Pakistan on Thursday. A time bomb rigged to a motorcycle exploded outside a shop in the market. A nine-year-old boy is among the three dead.

A newly formed separatist group based in southwestern Balochistan province claimed responsibility in a text message sent to a Reuters reporter. It said a bank was the target of the attack.