Abu Dhabi ranked as world’s safest city for 6th consecutive year; Sharjah, Dubai in top 10

Abu Dhabi has been ranked as the safest city in the world for the sixth consecutive year, on the Numbeo Safety Index 2022. The list also featured Sharjah (4) and Dubai (8) in top ten positions in the list. Established in 2009, Numbeo is a collaborative online database which enables users to share and compare information.

The crowd-sourced Numbeo list ranks 459 cities based on user feedback on questions related to cost of living, safety, pollution and crime. Abu Dhabi has reinforced its position as a safe and secure place to live, work and invest, with a safety index of 88.4. The three UAE Emirates have been ranked ahead of cities like Zurich and Monaco. Abu Dhabi has been ranked ‘very low’ when it comes to crime, fear of being mugged or robbed, and drug use. It scored ‘very high’ when it comes to feeling safe when walking alone.

The UAE had recently topped the list of countries where residents feel safe walking alone at night. About 95% residents validated the country’s safety in Gallup’s 2021 Global Law and Order report. Reacting to the recognition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had said- ‘Residents can safely walk alone at night. Safety is a blessing and security means calmness and a happy life. If you are told that a woman can walk alone, at day or at late hours at night with no fear, you should know that she is in the UAE’.