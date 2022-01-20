Actor Harish Uthaman ties knot to actress Chinnu Kuruvila 

Actor Harish Uthaman, popular for his roles in many south Indian movies, has tied not with Mollywood actress-cinematographer Chinnu Kuruvila, at Mavelikkara registrar office on Thursday. The duo registered their marriage as per the Special Marriage Act.

Harish is popular for his villain roles in Tamil and Telugu movies. In Malayalam, he is famous for his roles in ‘Mumbai Police’, ‘Mayanadhi’ and ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel’ and in Tamil, his noted movies includes ‘Dora’, ‘Thani Oruvan’ and ‘Kaithi’. Mammootty starrer ‘Bheeshma Parvam’ is his much anticipated Malayalam movie.

Chinnu, noted for her roles in films like North 24 Katham, Luka Chuppy and Kasaba, has took a break from acting, and is now preparing to become active in the field of cinematography. Chinnu has been working as an assistant to renowned cinematographer Manoj Pillai, and has worked as a camera assistant in films including Mamangam.