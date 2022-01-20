Actress Meera Jasmine makes Instagram debut; posts a still from her comeback movie

Popular actress Meera Jasmine, who has recently marked her return to silver screen has made her debut on Instagram on Wednesday. The actress posted a working still from director Sathiyan Anthikad’s Malayalam film ‘Makal’, her comeback movie, the shooting of which was recently wrapped up. Meera plays Juliet, the lead role along with Jayaram in the film, after staying away from the limelight for over a decade.

‘Let’s always nourish beginnings. For sometimes, it is not all about being somewhere, but about the seeds of that change. Delighted to be taking this step that will bring us all closer to each other, one memory at a time. Sending heaps of love and light to all. MJ’, Meera Jasmine captioned her first post.

Within a day of joining Instagram, her follower base swelled to over a lakh. Many celebrities, both from the industry and outside, welcomed Meera to the platform and extended their love and warm wishes.