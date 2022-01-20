Third wave hitting hard: Kerala logs over 46,000 cases in 24 hours; TPR climbs to 40.21%

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 46,387 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. The test positivity rate also continued to rose and touched 40.21%. A total of 1,15,537 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The district-wise statistics of positive cases: Thiruvananthapuram- 9,720, Ernakulam-9,605, Kozhikode-4,016, Thrissur- 3,627, Kottayam-3,091, Kollam-3,002, Palakkad-2,268, Malappuram-2,259, Kannur-1,973, Alappuzha-1,926, Pathanamthitta-1,497, Idukki-1,441, Kasaragod-1,135 and Wayanad- 827.

Along with 32 new COVID deaths, the health department also reported 309 deaths that are newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on the revised rules. With this, the death toll climbed to 51,501 in the state. 172 of the new COVID patients were returned from outside the state. 43,1765 people contracted the virus through contact. The infection source of 2,654 patients remains unidentified. 385 health workers also tested positive for Covid-19.

3,20,516 people are currently under observation in the state. Out of this, 3,13,323 people are under home/institutional quarantine and 7,193 people are in hospitals. 1,337 people were taken to hospitals on Thursday. Among the 1,99,041 active Covid cases reported, only 3% of patients are admitted to hospitals/field hospitals. Meanwhile, 15,388 recoveries were also reported in the state, taking the tally to 52,59,594.