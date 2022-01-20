Dense Fog: 13 trains to Delhi stalled-flights not impacted;

Heavy fog shrouded the capital city on Thursday morning, and the Northern Railway cancelled more than a dozen Delhi-bound trains. The fog had a significant impact on visibility, according to Northern Railway.

‘Around 13 trains are running late today, including the Howrah-New Delhi Express, Puri-New Delhi Express, Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express, Mumbai-New Delhi Express, and Kanpur-New Delhi Express,’ said Northern Railways’ chief public relations officer (CPRO).

The Gorakhpur-New Delhi Express was 2 hours and 30 minutes late, according to the CPRO.

The severe fog reduced vision across north India, not just in Delhi. At 8:30 a.m., visibility in Delhi’s Palam, Punjab’s Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, Northwest Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, Sub Himalayan West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, and Assam’s Dhubri was at 50 metres, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Parts of Bihar have also experienced dense fog. According to IMD, visibility in Gaya plummeted to 50 metres, and the situation was similar in Haryana’s Karnal and Hisar.

Despite the restricted visibility, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that flight operations remained regular.

‘The Delhi airport is undergoing low visibility measures. At this time, all flight operations are regular ‘ On Thursday morning, DIAL issued a statement.

The airport authorities, on the other hand, advised all passengers to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.

The air quality index (AQI) at 8 a.m. was 368, putting it in the ‘extremely bad’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQIs of three major cities in the NCR – Ghaziabad (366), Gurugram (318), Greater Noida (333), and Noida (345) – were likewise in the “extremely poor” category.

Along with a misty morning, Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 9.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, three degrees over the season’s average.

At 416, the AQI in Faridabad was in the “severe” category.

An AQI of zero to fifty is regarded good, 51 to one hundred satisfactory, 101 to two hundred moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor, and 401 to 500 severe.