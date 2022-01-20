Emirates Airlines resumes A380 flights to select cities

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines as announced the resumption of flights to select US destinations. The air carrier had suspended passenger flights to nine cities on Wednesday due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services at certain airports in the US.

The airline announced that it will be suspending flights to six US destinations from January 20, 2022: Chicago, Dallas, Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando, and Seattle. Passengers holding tickets with the final destination to any of the above will not be accepted at the point of origin. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian Rupee gains against US dollar

Emirates added that it will operate select flights to Boston (BOS), Houston (IAH), and San Francisco (SFO), utilising the Emirates A380 aircraft:

January 20:

EK237 from Dubai to Boston

EK 225 from Dubai to San Francisco

EK 211 from Dubai to Houston

January 21:

EK 238 from Boston to Dubai

EK 226 from San Francisco to Dubai

EK 212 from Houston to Dubai

Other flights to these destinations remain suspended. Emirates flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington DC (IAD) will continue to operate as scheduled.