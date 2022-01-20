Guruthi held; Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season concludes in Sabarimala

Sabarimala: ‘Guruthi’ (a ritual seeking blessings of Hill Gods ) was conducted at Malikappuram near Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, marking the conclusion of Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season this year.

The temple doors opened on Thursday at 5 AM. following which ‘Nirmalyam’ and usual ‘Abhishekam’ was held. ‘Ganapathi Homam’ at 5:15 AM was followed by the return journey carrying the ‘Thiruvabharanam’ at around 6:00 AM. The temple will be reopened on February 12 for ‘Kumbamasa poojas’.

