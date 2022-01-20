DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

India slips down in ICC Test Rankings

Jan 20, 2022, 10:27 pm IST

Dubai: Team Indian slipped down in the latest Test Ranking released by the International Cricket Council (ICC). Australia displaced India from the top of the rankings. India dropped to the third spot while inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) winners New Zealand held onto their second position.

England is  in fourth position and South Africa is in the  fifth place. Pakistan went down one spot to sixth, while Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland retained their positions.

