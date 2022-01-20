DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNews

Pics of kissing owlets go viral, IFS officer calls it ‘pre-wedding photoshoot’

Jan 20, 2022, 05:06 pm IST

When it comes to pre-wedding photoshoots, couples are eager to stand out from the rest, and the practice is growing increasingly popular in India. While many people do their best, a pair of actual lovebirds recently stole the show on the internet.

The two birds were observed nuzzling together while perched on a tree branch. The candid images of the two young owls were dripping with love and passion, from gazing right into the camera for one shot to what appeared to be kissing on the lips for another.

Sharing a collage of the two adorable owlets on Twitter, IFS officer Madhu Mitha remarked: ‘Pre Wedding Photoshoot I suppose!’

The two birds were photographed in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. The photographs were originally taken by Ashwin Kenkare and were shared on a Facebook page named Indian Birds, and later on other social media sites.

The pictures quickly gained a lot of attention online and most people agreed with the IFS officer while others added amusing quips and memes to the mix.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the post:

