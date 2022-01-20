PM to announce the projects aided by India to Mauritius today

During a virtual event on January 20, PM Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Jugnauth will jointly open India assisted housing project, in virtually.

According to the external affairs ministry, the two leaders will also inaugurate a civil service college and an 8-MW solar power project in Mauritius, both of which are being funded by India.

A memorandum of understanding for the implementation of modest development projects, as well as an agreement to extend a $190 million line of credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, would be exchanged, according to the ministry.

The news follows Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s tour to Indian Ocean countries like Sri Lanka, the Comoros, and the Maldives, during which the Chinese side disclosed a number of business initiatives.

Mauritius is an important aspect of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ strategy, with New Delhi supporting a variety of projects in the African island nation. In the early phases of the Covid-9 epidemic, India provided vaccinations and medical supplies to Mauritius.

Last February, India and Mauritius signed a free trade agreement aimed at making the island nation a regional centre for Indian investments, and New Delhi offered a $100 million line of credit to cover defence gear purchases.

At the time, the two countries also agreed to lease a Dornier aircraft and a Dhruv advanced light helicopter to monitor Mauritius’ exclusive economic zone.

The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Pact (CECPA) between India and Mauritius was the country’s first free trade agreement with an African nation.