Schools to reopen for classes 1-12 from Jan 24: Maharashtra Education Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced today that schools, closed earlier this month amid the COVID-19 crisis in the state, will reopen for students of classes 1 to 12 from January 24. The announcement comes a few days after the Health Minister Rajesh Tope’s announcement that the state government will take a call in the next 10-15 days for resuming physical classes across the state.

‘From 24 (January) we will be reopening schools for classes 1-12th with COVID protocols; CM has agreed to our proposal’, Gaikwad was quoted by ANI. We have also decided to open pre-primary schools (from January 24)’, the minister added.

The Maharashtra government ordered closure of schools on January 8, in the wake of the increasing number of Covid cases in the state and amid fears of the Omicron variant. The government had ordered school closure till February 15. However, following requests from parents and other stakeholders, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on January 16 hinted at reopening of educational institutions. He had said that the final decision will be taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.