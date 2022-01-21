DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

17 killed, 59 injured in explosion

Jan 21, 2022, 02:39 pm IST

Accra: In a tragic incident, at least 17 people were killed and 59 others were injured in an explosion in Apiate town in Ghana. The explosion took place as a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle.

The blast left a huge crater and reduced dozens of buildings to dust-covered piles of wood and metal. Out of 59 people injured, 42 are receiving treatment in hospitals or health centres and some are in critical condition.

Ghana has been rocked by several deadly explosions caused by fuel accidents in recent years. In 2017, at least three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations and killing three people.

In  June 2015,  more than 150 people died as they sought shelter from seasonal rains and flooding at a petrol station in Accra  the capital city of the country. The blaze was believed to have spread by fuel on the floodwater.

