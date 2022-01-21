17 killed, 59 injured in explosion

Accra: In a tragic incident, at least 17 people were killed and 59 others were injured in an explosion in Apiate town in Ghana. The explosion took place as a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle.

The blast left a huge crater and reduced dozens of buildings to dust-covered piles of wood and metal. Out of 59 people injured, 42 are receiving treatment in hospitals or health centres and some are in critical condition.

Also Read: 7 Maoists killed. Police advertise that families come to claim the bodies ;

Ghana has been rocked by several deadly explosions caused by fuel accidents in recent years. In 2017, at least three people were killed and dozens injured after a tanker truck carrying natural gas caught fire in Accra, triggering explosions at two fuel stations and killing three people.

Emergency Public Notice!

A huge explosion occurred this afternoon, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region. Read more from the link below.https://t.co/iQuZHMQOr3 pic.twitter.com/F9Jo9zRcf7 — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) January 20, 2022

In June 2015, more than 150 people died as they sought shelter from seasonal rains and flooding at a petrol station in Accra the capital city of the country. The blaze was believed to have spread by fuel on the floodwater.