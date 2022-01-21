DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSImagesimagesNewsMobile Apps

Breathtaking pictures of snow-covered Sahara desert wow the internet

Jan 21, 2022, 07:14 am IST

Deserts are typically associated with blistering heat and bleak sandy wastelands, yet the Sahara Desert has seen unusual spells of snowfall in recent years. Snow has fallen in the Sahara Desert in northwestern Algeria as temperatures dropped below freezing. Photographer Karim Bouchetata snapped these stunning photographs of snow-covered sand dunes in Ain Sefra, Algeria, when temperatures dropped to -2 degrees earlier this week. The Atlas Mountains surround Ain Sefra, which is regarded as the Gateway to the Desert. It is roughly 1,000 metres above sea level.

Snow has fallen on the town only five times in the last 42 years, with prior occurrences in 1979, 2016, 2018, and 2021. Following an unexpected sprinkle of snow, the ice created lovely patterns in the sand. Photos and a video of the snow-covered Sahara Desert have gone popular on social media, captivating viewers.

Also Read: Remo D’souza’s brother-in-law Jason found dead at his apartment in Mumbai

Most of Northern Africa is covered by the Sahara Desert, which has seen temperature and moisture fluctuations during the last few hundred thousand years. Despite the fact that it may become quite chilly at night, snow is unusual since there is typically not enough water in the air for it.

Tags
shortlink
Jan 21, 2022, 07:14 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button