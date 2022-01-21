Breathtaking pictures of snow-covered Sahara desert wow the internet

Deserts are typically associated with blistering heat and bleak sandy wastelands, yet the Sahara Desert has seen unusual spells of snowfall in recent years. Snow has fallen in the Sahara Desert in northwestern Algeria as temperatures dropped below freezing. Photographer Karim Bouchetata snapped these stunning photographs of snow-covered sand dunes in Ain Sefra, Algeria, when temperatures dropped to -2 degrees earlier this week. The Atlas Mountains surround Ain Sefra, which is regarded as the Gateway to the Desert. It is roughly 1,000 metres above sea level.

Snow has fallen on the town only five times in the last 42 years, with prior occurrences in 1979, 2016, 2018, and 2021. Following an unexpected sprinkle of snow, the ice created lovely patterns in the sand. Photos and a video of the snow-covered Sahara Desert have gone popular on social media, captivating viewers.

Fifth time in 42 years! Sahara desert covered with snow An interesting natural phenomenon was encountered in the Sahara Desert. It snowed in the desert, which reached a temperature of 58 degrees in summer. With the snowfall in 1979, 2016, 2018 and 2021, this rare natural.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/u5BThStE06 — Green Planet Magazine (@GreenPlanetMag1) January 20, 2022

Rare Snowfall in Sahara Desert Covers Sand Dunes in Ice Known primarily for being a searing and sandy wasteland, a part of the Sahara Desert has been transformed into an icy winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/NrToLnVKoa — Marcelle (@marseelee) January 19, 2022

Most of Northern Africa is covered by the Sahara Desert, which has seen temperature and moisture fluctuations during the last few hundred thousand years. Despite the fact that it may become quite chilly at night, snow is unusual since there is typically not enough water in the air for it.