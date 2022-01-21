Delhi’s air quality is rated as very poor

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘very bad’ on Friday, owing to the city’s cloudy weather and the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board, was 384. An AQI of zero to fifty is deemed ‘excellent,’ 51 to one hundred ‘acceptable,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 ‘extremely poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’

On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the “extremely poor” category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research ‘The AQI is forecast to remain’very poor’ tomorrow (Friday), since the temperature and wind speed are expected to be nearly the same. On the 22nd and 23rd, rain is expected, with gusty winds causing moist deposition and strong dispersion, resulting in a major improvement in the AQI to ‘poor.’’

On Friday, the minimum temperature was expected to be 10 degrees Celsius, with a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday, with a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius.