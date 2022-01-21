Former Kerala CM, V.S Achuthanandan tested positive for Covid-19!

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM – Veteran CPM leader VS Achuthanandan tested positive for Covid-19. He has been hospitalized and his condition is said to be stable. On Thursday, VS Achuthanandan was scheduled to receive a booster dose of vaccine. He developed mild symptoms, such as a fever, which was followed by an RT-PCR that confirmed his infection.

Achuthanandan was more or less in quarantine due to the pandemic, as visitors were not permitted to see him. However, the nurse who was caring for him tested positive for the disease. His son VA Arun Kumar posted on Facebook that he too was Covid positive on Thursday.

Achuthanandan was one of the 32 leaders who left the historic CPI council in 1964 to found the Communist Party of India (Marxist). A three-time opposition leader and former chief minister, he was also chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission between 2016 and 2021.