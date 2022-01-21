‘Indian Navy Band jams on Bollywood beats during R-Day rehearsals’ – Watch the video

In New Delhi, rehearsals are in full swing for India’s 73rd Republic Day parade on January 26. Each year, there will be a grand parade showcasing India’s heritage with the Army march, stunts from different states and tableaux. Videos and photos from the preparations are all over the Internet, and netizens praise the spirit and energy of the military personnel.

In addition to many others, one video of the Indian Navy has been shared widely on social media. During rehearsal, the Navy men can be seen grooving energetically to the beat of a Bollywood song. The song is ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’ from the 1972 Bollywood film Apna Desh starring India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna. The song was sung by veteran singer Asha Bhosle. Indians are loving the short clip, a internet user took to the comment section and wrote, ‘This is amazing. U made my day buddy?????’.

Meanwhile, numerous changes are being incorporated for this year’s annual event. The start time of the parade has been changed to 10.30 am instead of 10.00 am to allow for better visibility during the flypast event and other events.

Indian Army Morale, Top Of The World. Jai Hind — Khush Dhingra (@KhushDhingra2) January 20, 2022

The nation commemorates and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on 26th January 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the nation’s governing document. India’s Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949 and came into effect on 26 January 1950 with a democratic government system. This marked the end of the country’s transition to independence.