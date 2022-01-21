India’s vaccination coverage crosses 160.43 crore

New Delhi: More than 160.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 70.49 lakh doses were administered yesterday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare updated that the recovery rate has reached at 93.50%.The daily positivity rate is at 17.94% and weekly Positivity Rate is at 16.56%.

Meanwhile, 3,47,254 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country taking the total tally to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant. The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,396 with 703 fresh fatalities.