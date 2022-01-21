DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

India’s vaccination coverage crosses 160.43 crore

Jan 21, 2022, 10:38 pm IST

New Delhi: More than 160.43 crore  vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than  70.49 lakh  doses were administered yesterday.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare updated that the recovery rate has reached at  93.50%.The daily positivity rate is at 17.94% and weekly Positivity Rate is at 16.56%.

Meanwhile,  3,47,254 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country taking the total tally  to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant. The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,396 with 703 fresh fatalities.

