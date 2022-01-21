Italy plans to keep aside 150 million euros for Covid vaccination compensation

A draft order published by the Italian government on Friday revealed that Italy aims to set aside 150 million euros ($169.91 million) to compensate anyone who have experienced negative effects from COVID-19 vaccine shots.

The government intends to set aside 50 million euros in 2022 and another 100 million euros in 2023 for those who have been permanently crippled as a result of the coronavirus vaccination recommended by the Italian health authority.

Out of more than 84 million pills provided, Italy’s pharma watchdog AIFA documented 101,110 reports of negative effects in an October 2021 document. Non-serious side effects accounted for 85 percent of the total.

A total of 14.4 percent, or slightly over 14,000, were classified as serious, requiring hospitalisation, emergency department care, urgent threat to life, or impairment, even if the victim recovered completely. Compensation is only available to people who have suffered irreversible harm.

Italy guarantees compensation to anyone who was damaged by mandatory immunizations under a statute passed in 1992, and the draft decree expands the law’s parameters to include recommended vaccinations as well as mandatory vaccinations.

To far, Rome has made the COVID vaccine mandatory for anyone above the age of 50, as well as all personnel in the health and education sectors.

According to health ministry figures, more than 90% of Italians over the age of 12 have been vaccinated.

For those who have been harmed by vaccinations, Italian law provides two options. The first is this state compensation fund, which is an administrative fast-track with often minimal compensation within the “collective solidarity” framework.

The second is called as “reparation of damages,” and it begins with a civil or criminal legal procedure for possibly larger claims.