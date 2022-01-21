Lahore blast: 9-year-old boy dies due to lack of medical care

Lahore: A nine-year-old boy from Karachi, named Absar, lost his life in the powerful bomb blast in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazaar yesterday, as adequate medical care was not provided to him at the hospital, his uncle was quoted by ARY News. The injured child was rushed to the hospital facility in critical condition following the explosion but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and breathed his last in his uncle’s lap.

Absar’s uncle stated that the hospital administration kept requesting him to take Absar around instead of giving him proper medical care. Furthermore, he said that as a Karachi resident, he is unfamiliar with the Lahore hospital. He added that Absar was returning to Karachi to meet his grandparents and he bought a bicycle for the boy.

On Thursday, high-intensity explosives weighing around 1.5 kgs in Lahore’s Anarkali area caused a blast leading to the death of three people and injuring 26, local media reported.