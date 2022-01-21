Over 2,000 children identified as malnourished by the Pune Zilha Parishad. 5,000 require treatment:

The Pune Zilha Parishad identified 2,099 malnourished youngsters and 5,201 children who will need medical attention. Beginning on Friday, the identified children will be examined by professionals and given nutritional advice by dieticians.

In the last month, Medical Officers and Community Health Officers tested 3.2 lakh children aged 0-6 years in Pune’s rural districts, according to data entered into a diagnostic support software system to aid doctors in proper diagnosis.

‘We would use blood testing and body scans to prescribe medicinal, surgical, and dietary interventions to secure our children’s wellness.’ ‘All of these initiatives would be free of charge,’said Ayush Prasad, CEO of the Pune Zilha Parishad.