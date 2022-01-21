‘Popeyes enters India’; First restaurant opens in Bengaluru

As part of its expansion plans in India, Jubilant Foodworks Limited (JFL), parent company of Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, has introduced its US fried chicken brand Popeyes. A location in Bengaluru is planned for the first Popeyes restaurant. Founded in 1972, Popeyes is based in Louisiana. In the near future, Popeyes will launch its flagship in Koramangala, followed by stores in New BEL Road and Kammanahalli. It will also have its own website and mobile app.

‘The unique, delicious, and wholesome Cajun flavours of Popeyes are certain to appeal to the Indian palates. Over the years, Popeyes has emerged as one of the most loved brands across the globe, and we aspire to recreate that same excitement and loyalty for Popeyes and its signature dishes in India as well,’ said Pratik Pota, the CEO and Wholetime Director, JFL.

Popeyes will offer their signature Cajun-flavored Chicken Sandwich in India. Vegetarian options will also be available on the Indian menu, including rice bowls and wraps. According to the company, there is no MSG in the company’s entire India menu, and the chicken is antibiotic-free. According to JFL, its own fleet of delivery vehicles consists of 100 percent electric bikes, enabling zero-emission deliveries.

‘This new country entry illustrates our commitment to serving more guests around the world with our signature blend of spices and flavours. We are confident that our India guests will love their Fried Chicken from Popeyes, and we look forward to this launch,’ said David Shear, President, RBI International, parent company of Popeyes.

The company has declared it will follow stringent procedures to ensure the safety of its employees and customers. All employees are fully vaccinated, and daily temperature screening and frequent sanitization of the restaurant will be performed.