Remo D’souza’s brother-in-law Jason found dead at his apartment in Mumbai

Jason Watkins, brother-in-law of choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza, was found dead at his Millat Nagar apartment on Thursday.

According to police, Watkins, who was found hanging by his parents, reportedly committed suicide. The police added that the 42-year-old was dealing with health concerns that may have prompted him to take such drastic measures, but no suicide note had been found at the scene.

As per the initial investigation, Watkins was alone in his flat at the time of the event. His parents had gone out to get some medicine and returned to find him dangling from the ceiling. They called the cops, who transported Watkins to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead before being admitted.

The police officer stated that the Oshiwara police had filed an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case based on primary information as nothing suspicious was found.