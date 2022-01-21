Two arrested in Mumbai for selling fake Covid vaccination certificates

Two men have been arrested by the Mumbai Police Department for allegedly selling bogus Covid-19 vaccination certificates for 1500 each. The two guys, identified as Sahad Sajid Shaikh, 21, and Maviya Abdul Bhoraniya, 21, were arrested after police received information that more than 75 people had obtained fraudulent Covid-19 immunisation certificates from them. Following that, the two were apprehended at a hospital in Goregaon west.

On Wednesday, police entered the facility and arrested the suspects with the help of local health inspectors. Two cellphones were discovered, as well as a few fraudulent certificates with blank areas where the names of the people who had been vaccinated should have been.

Both are Grant Road residents who have been charged with defrauding the government and also for forgery.

‘We’re now trying to figure out how many more people have obtained bogus vaccination certificates from the accused,’ stated a Mumbai Police crime branch official.