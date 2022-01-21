US raises minimum wage for federal employees to 15 dollars

A recent regulation from the Office of Personnel Management in the United States revealed that the federal agencies have been told to raise the minimum wage for government employees to $15 per hour (OPM).

According to OPM, the directive will be applicable to over 70,000 federal employees, the majority of whom work for the Departments of Defense, Agriculture, and Veteran Affairs.

President Biden made defending blue-collar workers a top priority throughout his presidential campaign, claiming that strong unions and greater salaries could help resuscitate America’s middle class while bridging economic and racial divides.

Biden issued an executive order last year boosting the pay of federal contract workers to $15 per hour.

In a statement, Kiran Ahuja, Director of the Office of Personnel Management, said, “Raising pay rates across the federal government to a minimum of $15 per hour shows our gratitude for the federal workers and our values as a nation.”

The Office of Personnel Management has requested agencies to implement the new salary by January 30, with the exception of the United States Postal Service and the Postal Regulatory Commission, according to the statement.