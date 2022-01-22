ECI to make a ruling today on political rallies in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW In light of the Covid spike, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will evaluate the situation in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and make a decision on the ban imposed on political rallies, road shows, and padyatras.

On Friday, nomination papers for phase one of the UP elections were filed in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts in western UP, following strict Covid criteria imposed by the poll panel. The ECI also announced the deadline for filing nominations for the second phase of elections in 55 assembly constituencies across nine districts.

On February 10, polling will take place in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, and Agra for 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts. On February 14, polling will be held in 55 assembly seats across nine districts. Saharanpur, Bijnore, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bareilly, Baduan, and Shahjahanpur are the districts in question.