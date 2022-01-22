Former prime minister HD Devegowda tests Covid-19 positive

Bangalore: Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda is tested positive for Covid 19 on Saturday. As per reports, his condition is clinically stable. HD Devegowda was admitted to Manipal Hospital Bengaluru on January 21.

‘HD Devegowda was admitted on January 21 and has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored’, said Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru.

HD Devegowda served as the 12th Prime Minister of India from June 1996 to April 1997. He was previously the 14th Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1994 to 1996. He is presently a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.