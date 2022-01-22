Gulf country suspends Juma prayers

Muscat: The Supreme Committee in Oman has announced new Covid-19 restrictions in the country. The Juma ( Friday ) prayers in the mosques will be suspended until further notice. Daily prayers in the mosques will continue, provided that the number of worshipers does not exceed 50% of the capacity.

Only 50% staff will be allowed in government offices. It also banned all mass gatherings, conferences, exhibitions fairs and events. Restaurants, cafes and shops can operate with 50% capacity.

Social distancing and the wearing of face masks are mandatory. These restrictions will be in force for a period of two weeks.