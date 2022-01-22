Indian Railways cancel more than a thousand trains

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled several trains running across the country. The Railways has taken this decision due to weather conditions, ongoing repairs and several other reasons in different zones of railways across the nation.

As per reports, the Railways has cancelled 481 trains on Saturday, January 22, and 1,000 on Sunday, January 23.Among those cancelled are trains that operates between Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Assam among others.

Also Read: Maoists torch 11 tractors, JCB machines

The official website of The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) of Railways has released the list of cancelled trains.

Here is how to check full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select fully or partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: To check list of affected trains on Sunday, change the date from drop down menu to January 23.