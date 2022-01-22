Jewish leaders urge people to attend worship after hostage crisis

Ruth Salton told her daughter she was going to Congregation Beth Israel’s Friday night Shabbat services one way or another on the eve of her 100th birthday on Saturday, just days after a gunman with antisemitic conspiracy theories held four worshippers hostage for ten hours at the Fort Worth-area synagogue.

“I want to help my people,” stated Holocaust survivor Salton. “If she doesn’t take me, I’ll go by myself,” she stated, adding, “because I believe I belong there.” I am a devout follower of Judaism, and I am committed to it.”

She isn’t the only one who feels this way.

Jewish leaders around the country are urging a large turnout at this weekend’s worship services as a show of defiance against antisemitic crimes like the hostage standoff at Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, which occurred last weekend.

Emory University history professor Deborah Lipstadt tweeted, “SHOW UP IN SHUL THIS SHABBAT… IN DEFIANCE/JOY/TO SEE FELLOW JEWS.” President Biden has nominated her to be a special envoy to monitor and oppose antisemitism around the world.