Kerala PSC exams scheduled for January 23, 30 postponed amid Covid restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: PSC exams in Kerala, scheduled for January 23 and 30, have been postponed amid the restrictions imposed on Sunday, in the view of Covid surge.

Exam for receptionist in medical education been rescheduled to January 27 and Laboratory technician grade-II exam will be held on January 28. Both the exams were scheduled for January 23. Water authority operator exam which was scheduled for January 30, has been postponed to February 4. The updated schedule is published on the PSC website.

Also read: Warner recreates Allu Arjun’s dance moves from Pushpa; actor reacts..

Earlier on Thursday, the state government had imposed fresh restrictions as a preventive measure to contain the rising number of COVID-19 cases. A review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan virtually from the United States, said only essential services should be allowed on the next two Sundays- January 23 and 30. The meeting decided also to allow working women with children below the age of two, cancer patients and seriously ill to work from home. It directed institutions including businesses, malls, beaches, and other tourist places like theme parks to ensure nil crowding and operate by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.