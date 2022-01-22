Now, an app for the police to apply for leave in TN:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday introduced a Smartphone app dubbed ‘CLApp’ to make it easier for police officers in the state to apply for vacation and gain approval.

Approximately 5,800 police officers, ranging from constables to special assistant sub-inspectors, as well as those in the armed reserve, visit their superiors’ offices to submit leave requests and receive sanction. They must also record it in the office diary once it has been approved.

Stalin has introduced a mobile app that facilitates the submission of leave applications, as well as a possibility to apply for leave through SMS, according to an official announcement.

The software allows police officers to act on leave requests for up to three hours. If the assigned jurisdictional official fails to investigate petitions within the given time frame, the papers will be referred to officers at the next higher level.

The Chennai Police Leave Application (CLApp) includes seven different forms of leave, including casual, medical, and earned leave, and applicants can choose from a variety of reasons.

The Secretariat hosted the introduction of the mobile app. C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, and other high government officials attended.