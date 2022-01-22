Puneeth Rajkumar’s brothers to play cameos in his last film ‘James’

The final film of late Puneeth Rajkumar, James, is one of Sandalwood’s most awaited ventures. Puneeth Rajkumar’s elder brothers Shivarajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar will be playing cameo roles in the Chethan Kumar-directed film and fans are excited to see both of them on the big screen in one film.

A team member said, ‘Fortunately, director Chethan Kumar had space to bring together all three in the film. The special portions will be shot and merged with the film. The two elder brothers participated in a shoot on Friday in Bengaluru’.

The filmmakers are going to great lengths to make the film exceptional, and the inclusion of Rajkumar’s brothers in the cast has made it more special. While fans are disappointed that they will not be able to see Puneeth on the big screen, they are delighted to see his brothers fill the void. The filmmaker will shortly share more information about their characters.

According to reports, the film is now in post-production. Except for Puneeth’s segments, all of the characters’ dubbing has been done. The filmmakers intend to release the film in theatres on the occasion of the Power Star’s birthday on March 17.

In addition to Adithya Menon, Srikanth, and Anu Prabhakar, the film stars Adithya Menon, Srikanth, and Anu Prabhakar. Kishore Pathikonda is the film’s producer, while Charan Raj composed the music.