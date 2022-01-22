Release of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ cancelled

After the huge success of the Hindi version of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starring ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ was planned to hit theatres on January 26. However, it has now been stated that the creators of the film have chosen to pull the Hindi version of the film from theatres.

The official announcement by the makers read, ‘Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vailunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same’.

The official Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, ‘Shehzada’ starring Kartik Aaryan, is the reason behind the decision. Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, is co-producing Shehzada with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill, with the intention of making it the sole Hindi adaptation of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Shehzada is now in production, with Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, and Paresh Rawal playing major parts.

The film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu, was a box office smash. The film was released in theatres on January 12, 2020, and the team recently celebrated its 2-year anniversary.

Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun’s most recent film, is now a box office triumph. The picture was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and it is still doing well, with a steady increase in box office receipts.