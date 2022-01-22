Samantha deletes her Instagram post on separation with Naga Chaitanya; fuels reconciliation rumours

South diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently deleted her Instagram post about her split from Naga Chaitanya.

The rumours of their reconciliation have been fueled by this. Samantha, on the other hand, is yet to respond.

For those who are unaware, the ex-couple announced their split on Instagram on October 2, 2021. The duo went on to express their feelings about their divorce on several occasions. While Samantha spoke about finding her inner fortitude to deal with divorce, Naga Chaitanya called it the ‘greatest decision’ they can make as a couple, adding that he ‘is happy if she is happy’.

Samantha is now in Switzerland on vacation. She also posted a photo of herself skiing in the Swiss Alps, as Naga Chaitanya is basking in the success of his latest film Bangarraju.

On the professional front, her unique performance in ‘Oo Antava..song’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is breaking internet records. In a study of the Mumbai-based media agency, Samantha was named one of the most popular OTT actors, as well as the 10th most searched celebrity in a prominent search engine’s 2021 review.

Samantha made her Telugu television debut as a guest host on Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. In the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, presented by Jr NTR, the actress won Rs. 25 lakhs.