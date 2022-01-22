Security forces gun down two terrorists in Kashmir

Srinagar: Two terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kilbal area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site.

The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that in the last 22 days, 17 terrorists have been killed in over a dozen encounters in the region. It also updated that there has been a decrease in the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan and the ceasefire along the Line of Control between India and the Pakistani army has improved the security situation along the border.