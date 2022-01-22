SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ to release on March 18 or April 28

The creators of the upcoming filck ‘RRR’ stated on Friday that the much-anticipated historical action film would now be released in theatres on March 18.

Announcing the news, the filmmakers took to the film’s official twitter handle and stated that they had also scheduled an another date, April 28, in case the picture is postponed again. ‘If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, ‘RRR’ Movie will release on 28th April 2022′, the team said.

DVV Entertainments is producing the Telugu-language film, which stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr.

After a spike in coronavirus infections across the country in early 2022, the producers announced their intention to postpone the release of the magnum opus six days before the arrival of ‘RRR’ in theatres. The crew had even kicked off the massive advertising efforts that were taking place all across India. Since 2020, the film had postponed several times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘RRR’, which also stars Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial parts, is a fictitious story based on the lives of two early twentieth-century independence warriors, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Kumram Bheem (NTR Jr).