Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu enters finals

Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles finals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. The ace Indian shuttler entered the finals as her opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia retired hurt midway into their semifinal on Saturday.

Also Read: Former prime minister HD Devegowda tests Covid-19 positive

Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday. Malvika defeated another Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, ’19-21, 21-19, 21-7′.