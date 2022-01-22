DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Syed Modi International: PV Sindhu enters finals

Jan 22, 2022, 08:48 pm IST

Lucknow: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu entered the women’s singles  finals of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. The ace Indian shuttler entered the finals as her opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia retired hurt midway into their semifinal on Saturday.

Former world champion Sindhu will face compatriot Malvika Bansod in the summit clash on Sunday.  Malvika defeated another Indian, Anupama Upadhyaya, ’19-21, 21-19, 21-7′.

