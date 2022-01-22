Texas man charged for threatening officials of Georgia election

On Friday, the US Justice Department reported that a Texas man had been charged with making deadly threats against Georgia election and government officials. The charge was the first brought by a federal task force established in response to a wave of intimidation that has engulfed election officials since the presidential election in 2020.

According to Kenneth A. Polite Jr., assistant attorney general for the department’s criminal division, the case is one of “dozens” of similar cases under federal investigation.

Last June, the election threats task force was created, just days after Reuters published the first of a series of investigative pieces detailing more than 850 threats and menacing messages directed at US poll workers. Supporters of former President Donald Trump, who believe his bogus claims that he lost the election due to widespread voter fraud, have waged this terror campaign.