Warner recreates Allu Arjun’s dance moves from Pushpa; actor reacts..

Australian cricketer David Warner shared a video of him recreating Indian actor Allu Arjun’s dance moves from Pushpa: The Rise on his Instagram profile on Friday. The video where he hilariously enacts Allu Arjun’s famous step from ‘Srivalli’ song in the movie, went viral on social media, and Allu himself shared his reaction in the comment section of the post.

‘#pushpa what’s next??’ the Australian star cricketer wrote in the caption accompanying the video. Arjun, the star of the Telugu-language action film, reacted to Warner’s video with fire and laughter emojis in the comments section.

The video went viral on the social media platform, garnering over 1.3 million likes within hours of being shared. Warner, who led SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the IPL title in 2016, recently opened up on being removed as captain by the franchise in the last season. He was released by SRH ahead of the IPL mega auction.