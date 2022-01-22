Weird wedding twist ! Twinkle toes bride gets sidetracked: Groom ties knot with cousin

Dancing at a wedding function changed the lives of at least three people in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district in just a few hours. The bride, who allegedly got slapped by the groom for dancing at the wedding, got married to her cousin!

A series of events that can be easily described as filmi, the daughter of a well-known local businessman was supposed to get married on January 20 in Kadampuliyur village of Tamil Nadu. Apparently, the bride, from Panruti, and the groom, from Periyakattupalayam, got engaged in November 2021.

The night before their wedding, on January 19, there was a lot of dancing at one of their wedding functions. Initially, everything seemed fine, but according to some reports, the groom became angry when the bride’s cousin joined the couple and started dancing by putting his hand on their shoulders.

While the wife-to-be and his cousin were onstage, the groom allegedly slapped his prospective wife-to-be after he turned his back on them and pushed them away. Angry and humiliated, the bride called off the wedding, a decision her family supported. The girl’s family then found her a suitable husband within the family, and she agreed, so the two were married on the same day.

It has been reported that the groom has filed a police complaint, alleging that he was threatened by the girl’s family and has requested Rs 7 lakh in compensation – the amount his family spent for the wedding. There has been a complaint registered against the boy, a police officer said. But he is also accused of slapping the bride. The matter is still under investigation.