16 killed in fire at nightclub

Yaounde: At least 16 people lost their lives and 8 others were injured in a fire caused by fireworks in a nightclub in Yaounde, Cameroon. As per reports, the fire broke out in the main room of Liv’s Night Club in upmarket Bastos district, home to embassies and diplomat residences.

In the last six year more than 5 nightclubs were partially or completely burned down in accidental fires in the country.

Cameroon witnesses regular violence in the west region of the country. The English-speaking militants declared independence from the majority French-speaking country in 2017. Both the separatists and government forces have been accused of atrocities in the fighting, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced over 700,000 to flee their homes.