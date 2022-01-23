In Tamil Nadu fatalities in Covid 19 cases low

The number of fatalities caused by Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu was ‘smaller’ than in other states, Because 65% of the population have already been vaccinated with both the doses here which could be the reason acc to the health minister of the state .

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu will be placed under complete curfew today. The restricyions established during the previous Sunday lockdown will be observed this week as well, according to a statement from the state government. Only critical services will be permitted. Autorickshaws, pre-paid taxis, and cab aggregators operating near railway stations and bus stops are exempted from the Sunday lockdown.